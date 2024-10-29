The business, situated inside a shipping container on the premises of What! Stores, Llantarnam Road, is set to close its doors permanently and relocate to Grangetown, Cardiff.

The business is known for a range of Cajun inspired burgers, American style hot dogs, and Mexican recipe burritos.

Business owners Barry Fallon and Jordan Phillips offered a heartfelt statement and explained the business closure was a not what they wanted.

Co-owner Barry Fallon said: “This is the last thing we wanted to do, and we’ve thought long and hard about it.

"A number of factors have influenced our decision - which hasn’t been easy to make – and to ensure the overall longevity of the business, we see no other alternative.

“We would like to thank the people of Cwmbran for their support. Also, we owe special thanks to all our staff, who will be relocated to other areas of the business where possible.”



Tin Can takeaway Cwmbran business owner Barry Fallon with friend (Image: Jordan Phillips)Co-owner Jordan Phillips added: “It’s a very bittersweet moment in the business’ history. It’s heartbreaking having to close our Cwmbran branch, as we had high hopes for it and the people of Cwmbran have been brilliant.

“On the other hand, having the opportunity to start again with this kitchen in our nation’s capital is significant and we’re looking forward to making a success of it.”

Despite the closure and relocation of Tin Can Kitchen Cwmbran, business owners Barry Fallon and Jordan Phillips advise they are entering a significant stage of growth.

Barry Fallon said:“When one door closes, another usually opens – two in our case. The opening of Tin Can Kitchen Cardiff is stage one of a wider plan to re-imagine Tin Can Kitchen as a multi-city enterprise. We have plans to open more branches in the coming months.”

Tin Can takeaway owner Barry Fallon in front of business (Image: NQ) Tin Can Kitchen Cwmbran will continue to operate until the end of evening service on Saturday, November 2nd. The company’s flagship site in Rogerstone, Newport, is unaffected.

Tin Can Kitchen Cardiff will officially open on Friday, November 8th, with a potential soft launch on either Wednesday, November 6th or Thursday, November 7th. More details will be announced via the company’s social media channels.