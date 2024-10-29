The A466 in St Arvans was closed at around 11.10pm on Monday, October 28.

Gwent Police have confirmed that a fallen tree was blocking the road.

According to their official log, the road was reopened just after midnight on Tuesday, October 29.

It is unknown what had caused the tree to have fallen across the road, but it was safely removed.

The statement from the police said: "There was a fallen tree blocking the road.

"According to the log the road was reopened just after midnight."