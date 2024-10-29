Father Brian Cuddihy was the parish priest for Lliswerry in Newport and many people have been paying tributes to their "rock" who passed away on Thursday, October 5, aged 81.

Councillor for Lliswerry ward Allan Morris has led the tributes to Father Cuddihy, describing him as "more than just a parish priest".

He said: "Father Brian Cuddihy was more than just a parish priest. He was the rock that several generations clung to during difficult times.

"He was well liked, well loved and respected by everyone he met.

"He was a huge comfort during my wife Jane's battle with cancer. To many, many other families and individuals, Brian was always there when they needed comfort support and guidance.

"A lovely man with a kind heart and a disarming smile. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten.

"He was a beautiful man who truly cared about his flock, and stood at my side as my chaplain during my Mayoral year.

"Jane and I could not have had a better friend or life guide. His ability to relate to all people no matter what their backgrounds, race or religion was inspirational."

Cllr Morris said Father Brian was a huge comfort during his wife's cancer battle (Image: Cllr Allan Morris) Cllr Morris's words are echoed by many people, who described Father Cuddihy as a "wonderfully caring priest" and a "fine man with unwavering principles".

The love felt for Father Cuddihy was clearly paramount, no more so obvious than at his packed funeral in St Patrick's Church in Newport on Thursday, October 24.

According to Cllr Morris, people had come from across the country to pay their respects, with many more joining via an online broadcast.

Cllr Morris added: "The love generated by the congregation was palpable it was an honour to be there.

"I personally got to know Father Brian when he served as my chaplain during my mayoral year 2007/8. During that year he became part of my family."



Father Brian was a popular figure who will be missed by many (Image: Cllr Allan Morris)

Newport East MP, Jessica Morden, who has worked closely with Father Cuddihy over the years, also paid tribute to him.

She said: "Father Brian was a lovely man who was loved by many in the community - including me. I will miss our talks together. Rest in peace."