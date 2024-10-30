Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com) has purchased another family business, Highwayman Parking, which serves travellers using Cardiff Airport.

Highwayman Parking is the closest independent parking facility to the airport, providing a shuttle bus transfer service that takes only five minutes and is available 24 hours a day.

The car park is popular with travellers for its convenience and excellent customer service and has a 4.94 review rating.

Staff, including the management team Chris and Nicki Evans, will continue their roles under the new ownership, ensuring a continuation of the high-quality service.

Derek Gaynor, managing director of the Gaynor Group and owner of Highwayman Parking, said: "We’ve been working with APH for many years, and they were the perfect fit to take on ownership of the car park, ensuring our loyal customers will continue to receive outstanding service and a stress-free transfer to and from the airport.

"I’m retiring, but it’s an exciting time for the car park and the staff, who will all stay on, and we’re looking forward to seeing it continue under the new APH management."

Travellers using Cardiff Airport can continue to book independent and affordable off-airport parking under the new APH ownership.

The Highwayman Inn, a traditional Welsh pub located at the car park, will also remain, offering food and a range of beverages.

Nick Caunter, managing director of APH, said: "APH is delighted to take the reins from Derek and his family and wish him the very best in his retirement.

"We have a lot of confidence in the future of Cardiff Airport and we’ll continue to offer travellers a choice when it comes to their airport parking.

"The experienced team at the car park and the Highwayman pub will all remain just as they are."