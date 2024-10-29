Chloe Meyrick, from Newbridge, received the silver gong at the Wales Care Awards – dubbed the ‘Oscars’ of the care industry.

The 26-year-old, who worked at McDonalds while studying for a degree in health and social care management at university, has transformed the lives of several individuals since being appointed deputy manager of a 14-bed, all-male, care home in Roath, Cardiff in April 2022.

She had been shortlisted for the Supported Living or Small Group Community Living Care Practitioner Award, sponsored by Citation & All Care, and was guaranteed to come away with a bronze, silver or gold award.

Supported by lead sponsor Ontex Healthcare, and organised by care industry champions Care Forum Wales, the awards recognise the outstanding work of those in the care sector.

Chloe received her prize at a glittering ceremony at Holland House Hotel in Cardiff, and believes there is no better feeling than watching those she supports overcoming obstacles.

She said: “This is completely new for me. I absolutely love my job, and everything about it. Of course, there are days when it’s difficult but the job itself is so rewarding and that’s the reason I do it. An award is a bonus!

“The best part of my job is seeing people become successful and move on to greater independence. We recently had two individuals move into our stage four housing programme, moving from a property with 24-7 staff on to a flat of their own with no staff apart from those who pop in to make sure they’re ok.

“I was honestly so proud of them both, and started crying when I told one of them! It’s moments like that that make everything worthwhile and you realise you’re doing the best you can to help people live fulfilled lives and be independent.”

Chloe supports 14 individuals with a range of complex mental health needs and learning disabilities, despite never setting out to specialise in mental health.

Alongside recently helping an individual to apply for a maintenance job at McDonalds, the deputy manager has established community links with local Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) who regularly visit the home to strengthen relationships with the residents.

Chloe was nominated by the home’s registered manager, Karolina Szyndzielorz, who described her as a ‘compassionate and effective Deputy Manager’ who ‘has a passion for making a difference to those under her care’.