Beth Jones had faced opposition to her plan to convert Pisgah Baptist Church in Talywain into six flats due to concerns over parking and that one of the church’s early ministers, and other members, may be buried under the church or the part of the building where an extension was proposed.

However, Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department said the plans were acceptable and would have provided “much needed housing” but they had to be refused due to the unwillingness to carry out further bat surveys.

A preliminary roost survey in April found no evidence of bats internally or externally but did identify a number of potential roosting features. The report recommended a further two dusk emergence surveys be carried out during May and September, described as “optimum bat season”.

But Ms Jones, of Wainfelin Road, Pontypool, “contested” the council’s request the further surveys be carried out and her agent suggested they be attached as a condition once permission was approved.

Council planning officer Tom Braithwaite said that wasn’t acceptable as the council was unable to establish whether there would be adverse impact on bats which are a protected species.

He refused the application, stating: “In the absence of this information, it must be assumed that the proposed development would have an unacceptable ecological impact.”

His report said concerns over parking couldn’t justify a refusal as though it was intended to rely on on-street parking the existing planning permission for the church, or other community uses, could mean a greater number of vehicles and trips than would be associated with six flats.

Mr Braithwaite also stated concerns over burials at the church weren’t a planning consideration and though objections were noted it would be for the developer or landowner to investigate and resolve the issue.

Pisgah Baptist Church held its first baptism in 1827, but the Argus reported in June 2019 the congregation was forced to leave after the building was deemed unsafe due to dry rot, wet rot, and woodworm, and members would have needed to raise up to £60,000 for repairs.