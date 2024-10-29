Colin and Janet Smith, from Newport, whose son Colin died in 1990 aged just seven from AIDS contracted from the infected blood product Factor VIII, just one of the thousands of families who have been awaiting some form of recognition.

The couple have previously told the Argus how they have spent the last 30 years fighting for justice for their son and the thousands of others who had been infected.

They explained how they had been "over the moon" at the final report's revelations when it was finally published in May after months of continual delay.

Colin was just seven when he died after contracting AIDS from an infected blood product (Image: Family photo) The report had suggested that the interim payments should be begun as soon as possible, with these now beginning on Thursday, October 24, with applications now open to receive an interim payment of £100,000, according to the Cabinet Office, with a comprehensive compensation scheme allegedly on the way.

Paymaster General and minister for the Cabinet Office Nick Thomas-Symonds said he hoped the announcement would be "another important milestone for victims and campaigners".

He added: “No amount of compensation can fully address the suffering as a result of this scandal, but we are doing everything possible to deliver life-changing sums to people infected and affected.”

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, described the payment as "long overdue" and only a "small step forward".

She called for "urgent clarity and direction" from the government on parts of the planned compensation scheme.

Janet Smith has been fighting for justice and recognition for more than 30 years (Image: Family photo) Tainted Blood, a charity of volunteers who have been working on the scandal for years, have only cautiously welcomed the news, as they say not everyone will benefit.

It is understood there will be a system that families now have to follow to secure the payment.

They say it will only be of primary benefit to those parents whose children died young, such as the Smiths, and family members of victims where the deceased individual does not have a surviving partner, as many partners have already received the interim payment and, at present, will receive nothing more.

Andrew Evans, chair of Tainted Blood said: “We know of many parents of adult children who died who may have married or bequeathed their estates elsewhere; these parents will be forced to wait until potentially the end of 2025 to make a claim as an affected person now. This is completely unfair and the Government should look to act on this."

Newport East MP Jessica Morden has praised the bravery and strength of the Smiths, having worked with them for the last 20 years (Image: Office of Jess Morden MP)

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, has worked closely with the Smiths for the last 20 years.

She said: "I’ve seen such bravery and strength as they seek recognition for what happened to their little boy.

"While no amount of compensation will ever make up for their loss, I’m glad to see the family has at last received that justice for their son.”