DANIEL REARDON, 41, of Stocktonville, Tredegar, was given 3 points on his driving licence after he pleaded guilty to speeding on the A465 in Monmouthshire on four occasions between December 28, 2023, and January 3, 2024.

He must pay £545 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BRADLEIGH JACK FRY, 26, of Garn Road, Nantyglo, had to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proven that on May 1, 2024, he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fry also had 6 points added to his licence.

ANDREW COOMBES, 41, of Brecon Road, Merthyr Tydfil, was banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to speeding on eight occasions on the A465 in Monmouthshire between January 1, and February 13, 2024.

Coombes must also pay £210 in a fine and costs.

LEWIS HARVEY, 18, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, had to pay £110 in a fine and costs, after he admitted to not attending two appointments on September 4 and 9, 2024, as per a community order.

TYLOR PHILLIPS, 56, of Broadway, Cardiff, had to pay £958 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proven in his absence that he had been using his mobile while driving on the A48 January 11, 2024.

Phillips also had 6 points added to his licence.

LEIGH EVANS, 37, of Tair Twynau Pant, Merthyr Tydfil, had to pay £ 1,574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proven in his absence that he had failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on March 29, 2024.

CAMERON BUCK, 28, of St Mary's Road, Blackwood, had to pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted that he had stayed at an unauthorised address after being released from prison.

Engineering company ECOVIGOUR LTD, of Hardwick Farm, Highmoor Hill Road, Caerwent, had to pay £1,015 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it pleaded guilty in failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on November 23, 2023.

ELIZABETH FLETCHER, 33, of Tyn Y Graig Road, Llanbradach, had to pay £ 1,574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proven in her absence that she had failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on January 4, 2024.