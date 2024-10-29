GWENT Police are appealing to locate a man from the Caerphilly area who has breached his licence conditions.
Kyle Depace, 37, has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Tuesday 10 September and is now being recalled.
He received a prison sentence of three years for a burglary offence at Newport Crown Court on Friday 2 June 2023.
He has links to the Cardiff area.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2400354016, or direct message the police on Facebook or X.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
