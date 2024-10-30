SEAN LEWIS, 27, of Pilton Vale, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood at Rogerstone police station on April 24.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TIA VAUGHAN, 23, of Blaenau Gwent Rows, Abertillery must pay £830 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating on April 20.

CAMERON MAYO, 24, of Chepstow Rise, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Old Abergavenny Road, Pontypool on April 27.

He was fined £369 and ordered to pay a £148 surcharge and £85 costs.

JACK HARVEY, 24, of Heol Rees, Hengoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Old Abergavenny Road, Pontypool on April 13.

He was fined £120.

LEVI GULWELL, 43, of Cyril Street, Newport must pay £165 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Balfe Road on October 8.

LEE GRIFFITHS, 31, of Penylan Road, Varteg, Pontypool must pay £222 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 95mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound in Cardiff between Junction 32 and Junction 30 on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ALISON SANDERS, 49, of Glan Ebbw Terrace, Abertillery must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Waunheulog, Nantyglo on October 8.

BRADLEIGH JACK FRY, 26, of Garn Road, Nantyglo must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

PAUL MOUNTJOY, 69, of Pant Glas, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 94 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Wingfield Crescent on May 17.

He must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID HARRIS, 31, of Caestory Avenue, Raglan, Monmouthshire was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving with 162 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Devauden Road on June 9.

He must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.