As the clocks went back this weekend, ushering in darker and colder months Fairhill Methodist Church, Cwmbran is here to support anyone struggling with loneliness or heating their homes.

Fairhill Methodist Church, Cwmbran wants to ensure that everyone knows how to find a place of belonging; we want to make sure people know our doors are open and ready to welcome them.

Research from the Warm Welcome Campaign shows that although there are 4,000 Warm Welcome Spaces across the country, awareness is low, and only 18% of the population knows how to find their local space.

Fairhill Methodist Church is a warm, welcoming, safe, and free space that is open to everyone in our community.

They are now will be open every Tuesday between 10am and 1.30pm.

The space offer hot drinks and squash and biscuits and a lunch of baked potato with a choice of toppings or soup, which are all free but donations are welcome.

Entertainment is also provided, in the shape of board games, cards, dominoes/chess and jigsaws and toys for pre-school children and can also offer craft activities.

They are disabled friendly, have a car park, the no 5a bus stops just outside and there's free WiFi too.

The team said: “We want everyone to find a place of belonging in their community this winter. Our space is open and ready to give you a very Warm Welcome. It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with others, make new friends, and have some fun.

"We want everyone to know that a Warm Welcome is waiting for you just around the corner. We’d love you to come along and get to know us over a cuppa and leave with a smile on your face. Please help us to spread the word so everyone can find our Warm Welcome Space.”

David Barclay, Warm Welcome campaign director, said: “Warm Welcome Spaces are a lifeline to communities, and we want everyone to know how they can find their local space.

"With rising energy prices and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, people are struggling to make ends meet. Too many people have to make the impossible choice between heating and eating.

“We know demand for Warm Welcome Spaces will be high this winter, not only supporting people struggling to pay the bills, but also playing a vital role in connecting communities and giving people a place of belonging.

"The dark winter days and nights can be extremely tough on anyone living alone. We don’t want anyone to feel cold or alone this winter, which is why we are working hard to raise awareness and send a message that there’s a warm welcome waiting for you in your neighbourhood.”

You can find our Warm Welcome space at Fairhill Methodist Church, Cwmbran NP44 4QS or for more information contact us via fairhillmethodistchurch@outlook.com