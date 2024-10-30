This follows the Welsh government's decision to cut the business rates relief scheme from 75 per cent to 40 per cent earlier this year, which the Liberal Democrats claim has negatively impacted businesses.

Welsh Liberal Dems leader Jane Dodds MS said: "Business rates are an outdated form of tax that needs urgent reform."

The party has proposed a 'Commercial Landowner Levy' to replace the current system, which they argue would make taxes fairer for small businesses and boost economies.

David Chadwick, Liberal Dem MP for Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe, said: "The Welsh Labour Government’s decision to cut the business rates relief scheme earlier this year was a mistake that has already left small businesses up and down Wales struggling and even forced some to close entirely."