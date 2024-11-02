The property was designed by renowned architects Habershon & Fawckner and, behind the gated entrance, has a gothic-inspired outside with carved stone corbels.

“Recently renovated in keeping with its 19th-century origins, and with 21st-century living in mind, Fields House was also featured in an Original Features documentary,” reads the listing on Rightmove by Mr and Mrs Clarke.

“Dreamy sash windows and period details, including panelling and attractive fireplaces feature throughout.”

The large reception hall has an oak parquet floor and a wood-burning stove while there are fireplaces, a dining room, drawing room, kitchen (complete with Aga) and pantry.

AVAILABLE: Fields House in Newport is on the market for £1.3million (Image: Rightmove)

Downstairs also features a sauna and shower room, utility room and a ‘maid’s room’ complete with a mezzanine and a wine cellar.

“Upstairs, a galleried landing leads onto the master suite, which enjoys views across the river,” continues the listing.

“As well as a classic ‘Adam’ style fireplace, there’s a dressing room and simply sublime en suite bathroom.

“The walk-in shower is spacious and twin basins nestle in a Victorian washstand. But the pièce de résistance is the double-ended slipper bath at its heart.”

There are four more bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room and all featuring fireplaces, while there is an art deco family bathroom and two attic rooms.

“Outside, large gardens and mature trees and hedges cocoon this heritage home,” reads the listing, with four lawns and a kitchen garden featuring fruit trees and vegetable areas.

The full viewing – and virtual tour – is on Rightmove.