Overmonnow Primary School's PTFA held what they have dubbed their 'Overmonnow Fest' on Thursday, October 24.

The event brought in a crowd of almost 500 and featured stalls, food vendors, children’s rides and live entertainment which culminated in a spectacle in the sky from Pulzar Laser Show.

"This event was months of hard work in the making but definitely worth it to see the smiles on all of the children’s faces and of course raise this fantastic amount for a much-needed new play area," said Caroline Thomas-Layne, the fete organiser and charity trustee.

The event on Thursday also marked the charity's 30-year anniversary.

“We wanted this year to be special as it’s a great milestone to have been registered with the charity commission for 30 years," said Ms Thomas-Layne.

In the run-up to the laser show finale, the crowds were entertained by a line-up of stage acts, including Overmonnow Dance Club, and musicians Katie-Lou, Frankie Wesson and Mansel Davies.

The PTFA arranged plenty of stalls and games for families to enjoy and purchase goods from. The Soap Foundry, All Glitzed Up, Luna Lux Witch, Debbie Cook, Hudson Avenue, Jewel Bug Designs, Hooked and Happy and Art Studio Ross lined the school’s two playgrounds with an inflatable slide, and carousel ride.

The event ended with the Pulzar Laser Show. The sky was lit up by the display which showed animations of witches, bats, zombies, elephants, dolphins and showers of stars. Music, like the themes of Disney's Lion King and Frozen were played.

The committee is confirmed to be already planning a similar event for 2025.