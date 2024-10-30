The first event is the Festive Five Fun Run, taking place on Friday, December 13.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in festive attire and run a scenic five miles along Newport's river paths from 6.30pm.

All finishers will receive a medal, and seasonal refreshments will be available.

Head or body torches are a must for all participants, and the minimum age is 15.

Next is the Pontypool 10K Home Run on Sunday, February 16.

This event offers a picturesque route that includes a downhill stretch, a flat fast section out to Mamhilad, and a shorter climb back onto the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal towpath.

The route ends in the scenic Pontypool Park, with a welcoming finish line.

Participants can look forward to an excellent benchmark event for the year, regardless of their running experience.

Finally, the St Joseph's Hospital City of Newport Half Marathon is set for Sunday, March 2.

This year's event boasts a new title sponsor and will once again wind through the heart of Newport and Caerleon.

All participants will receive a bespoke medal and category prizes, along with a St David’s Hospice Care running vest or technical t-shirt.

Runners will also have access to VIP services, training tips, and fundraising support.

All races provide an opportunity to support the hospice's services. More information about the races can be found on the charity's website.