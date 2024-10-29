This is the first time the team has reached the UEFA Women’s EURO play-offs.

The poems were sent in by teachers and parents from all over the country, from Anglesey to Narberth, and Merthyr to Mold.

The children, aged between six and 16, have been inspired by the Welsh women's team's achievement.

The poems were a joint initiative by Literature Wales and the Football Association of Wales.

Angharad James, Cymru captain, said: "We’re truly inspired by the support we’re seeing from schools and children all over Wales, it means the world to us.

"Reading these poems filled with passion, pride, and creativity has given us an extra boost ahead of Tuesday’s crucial game."

Leusa Llewellyn, artistic director of Literature Wales, said: "Here at Literature Wales we have always believed that poetry and sport is a match made in heaven.

"Cymru have captured the imagination, and we’re all proud of their achievements and for what’s to come."

Melissa Palmer, FAW senior PR and campaigns manager, said: "This collaboration with Literature Wales highlights how sport and culture come together to celebrate Welsh identity.

"These poems embody the pride and spirit of our nation, capturing what it means to be a part of Cymru’s journey, especially at this historic moment for the women’s team."

The Cymru squad, including manager Rhian Wilkinson and players Angharad James, Jess Fishlock, Hayley Ladd, Kayleigh Barton and others, were surprised by the children's creative efforts.