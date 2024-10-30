Several pieces of engineering work will take place on Sunday (November 3) causing disruptions between London Paddington, Bristol and South Wales.

Essential track repairs west of Bristol Parkway mean no trains can access Stoke Gifford depot, which maintains part of the fleet of GWR Intercity Express Trains, meaning fewer trains will be available.

This also means no GWR services will be able to stop at Bristol Parkway on Sunday.

There are set to be more disruptions over the coming weekends. (Image: PA) A reduced train service will run between London, Bristol Temple Meads and South Wales and will not stop at Didcot Parkway, Swindon or Chippenham.

These services will use diversionary routes adding approximately 30 minutes to journey times.

These trains will also be reservation only, so customers still wanting to travel will need to make sure they have booked beforehand.

Because of the late notice of some of these works, along with the complexity of updating timetable systems, journey planners will not be fully correct until they are updated on Saturday (November 2) night.

Customers are strongly advised to only travel if "absolutely necessary" between London Paddington, Bristol and South Wales and must make a reservation.

To help customers, those with tickets for Sunday on the affected routes will be able to use them to travel on Saturday or Monday (November 4).

GWR has warned passengers to only travel if "absolutely necessary" on Sunday. (Image: Getty Images) GWR Operations Director, Richard Rowland, said: “We’re sorry to customers affected by this disruption.

"To allow us to provide reliable services on Sunday 3 November and to be able to have a good start to service on Monday morning, we have had to reduce our service frequency for the day.

“With so many pieces of vital improvement work coming together we will be able to operate fewer trains than normal and where we are able to run trains, they are expected to be really busy.

“We are encouraging people to travel on alternative days where they are able to do so on the routes affected.”

Train services affected by "essential" works on Sunday (November 3)

On Sunday (November 3), the following services will be affected by "essential" engineering works being carried out by Network Rail:

Bristol Parkway and Yate, Swindon, Filton Abbey Wood or Patchway

No trains can stop at Bristol Parkway - use Bristol Temple Meads station instead

Buses will replace trains between Bristol Temple Meads and Gloucester (not stopping at Bristol Parkway)

CrossCountry trains will be diverted via Newport and Gloucester between Bristol Temple Meads and Cheltenham Spa

Warminster and Southampton

Buses will replace trains between Warminster and Southampton Central

Reading and Didcot

Trains between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads will use an alternative route - not stopping at Didcot Parkway, Swindon or Chippenham

Trains between London and South Wales will also be diverted - not stopping at Didcot Parkway, Swindon or Bristol Parkway but will stop at Bath Spa and Bristol Temple Meads

Swansea and Carmarthen

Buses replace trains

Yeovil Pen Mill and Weymouth

Buses replace GWR trains between Yeovil Pen Mill and Weymouth

Services between Devon/Cornwall and London Paddington are planned to operate as normal.

Works to cause further disruptions over coming weekends

Engineering works will also mean a reduction in train services to/from London Paddington during November and early December.

Further vital engineering works is planned on November 17, 24 and December 3, which will close the railway between London and Ealing all day.

Sunday, November 17

No mainline trains will run to or from London Paddington all day

The majority of GWR’s long-distance services will start from or terminate at Reading

Elizabeth line services will be running between Reading and Ealing Broadway

Those travelling from South Wales or Devon and Cornwall will have an hourly service diverted straight into London Euston (these trains will not stop at Reading)

To help keep customers comfortable and minimise crowding, these trains will be reservation only, so be sure you book beforehand.

Sunday, November 24

All GWR services will start from or terminate at Reading until 11.15am

Only Elizabeth line services will run between Reading and Slough - there will be replacement buses between Slough and Ealing Broadway, and London Underground services running between Ealing Broadway and central London.

The first GWR service will depart London Paddington at 11.15am, and first Heathrow Express service at 11.25am

Sunday, December 1

All GWR services will start from or terminate at Reading until 10.30am

Only Elizabeth line services will run between Reading and Ealing Broadway, with London Underground services running between Ealing Broadway and central London.

The first GWR service will depart London Paddington at 10.30am, and first Heathrow Express service at 10.52am.

Alternatively, customers can travel on South Western Railway services for Waterloo or on Chiltern Railways services for Marylebone instead

Network Rail thanks passengers for their patience

Network Rail’s Western route director, Marcus Jones, said: “Our work to improve the performance of the line in the Thames Valley is well under way and these upgrades to drainage systems and the track are vitally important to ensure that we can continue to see positive changes.

“I’d like to thank passengers in advance for their patience. There’s never a good time to close the line, however we do try to ensure that any disruption takes place when fewer people are using the railway, such as at weekends.

“We have made good progress with our Thames Valley improvement plan, although there is more to do. These upgrades are essential to our goal of reducing disruption and improving the resilience of this stretch of line into the future.”

Check before you travel

If you have plans to travel during this period, GWR advises you should check both outward and return journeys before setting out.

It added: "Customers who purchased tickets but do not travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket (according to the terms and conditions of the ticket).

"Those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more."