The alert reminds users to double check who is messaging you especially if they are asking for help with money.

It comes as Acton Fraud recently discovered a rise in scam messages on WhatsApp in recent times resulting in thousands of UK residents losing money.

Called the “friend-in-need scams”, the messengers will pose as a friend by starting a conversation as some “you know”

They will then trick you into handing over your money by saying they are in trouble and need money.

Once they have the money, they disappear and leave WhatsApp often leaving victims with no way to get their hard-earned money back.

Warning over a rise in fraud messages on WhatsApp

In 2023, one victim of the fraud shared how he nearly lost £3,500 after he believed his daughter was asking for help.

The anonymous victim said that the messages from his “daughter” asked for the £3,500 so it could be used towards a new Apple MacBook to help her with online banking.

However, the transaction was blocked and the victim never lost out on any of his money.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Action Fraud said: “Received a strange message on WhatsApp from someone claiming to be family or a friend?

“Be wary of friend-in-need scams. Report spam messages or block a sender within WhatsApp. Press and hold on the message bubble, select ‘Report’, and then follow the instructions.”

WhatsApp owner Meta said: “If a message looks suspicious or sounds too good to be true, don't tap, share, or forward it.”

Adding: “Always look closely at a link or file before opening it because it may appear to be legitimate, but could actually be malicious.

"As a best practice, if you aren’t sure whether something is true or don’t know who wrote the message you received, don’t forward it. Learn more about preventing the spread of misinformation in this article.

“If you’re unsure of an unknown contact’s identity, ask them a personal question to confirm their identity and if they’re truly a known contact. You could also do a voice or video call with them to confirm their identity."