The site, which is just shy of an acre, is next to Newport High School Old Boys RFC off Usk Road.

It currently has 54 containers but it can be sold as vacant possession, with bids made online to agents Pattinson Commercial by Friday, November 22.

"This property offers a unique opportunity for investment or development, with ample space that can accommodate a variety of uses (subject to planning permission), from storage to commercial projects," reads the listing.

The listing on Zoopla states that the site has two freehold titles.