The Christmas Cwtch Appeal 2024, organised by Newport Live, aims to raise funds to buy essential items and gifts.

Last year's appeal raised more than £6,000.

Councillor Laura Lacey, Newport City Council's cabinet member for social services, said: "This appeal will once again benefit some of the most vulnerable children and young people in the city, at a time when it is vital that they and their families get support and access to essential items."

Karl Reed, head of community sport and wellbeing at Newport Live, said: "We’ve coordinated fundraising through our GoFundMe page in previous years, and once again we need your help.

"Every penny counts and will directly help those children, young people and families in Newport who need it most this Christmas."

Donations can be made via Newport Live’s Go Fund Me Page.