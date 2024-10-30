The appointment by Lovell Homes sees 26-year-old Luca Savioni take on the role at the Royal Victoria Court development.

The development is a collection of 264 houses, with a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, and one and two-bedroom apartments.

The trainee position will allow Mr Savioni to build his skills whilst gaining hands-on experience.

Mr Savioni, who previously worked as a customer service agent for an insurance provider, expressed his gratitude for the support he has received so far.

He said: "My manager has been very supportive with my training and I have also had massive help from my colleagues at Royal Victoria Court, who have been very patient with me and taught me a lot."

Mr Savioni will work directly with customers, following a structured training outline and completing modules to advance his knowledge.

He said: "My typical day revolves around the customers.

"I follow up with them on inquiries, take appointments and walk-ins, and answer any questions that come in over the phone, email or in person.

"I'll also take them to see view homes and follow the customer's journey from first contact to completion to ensure everything is right for them."

Mr Savioni expressed his appreciation for the fast-paced nature of the development and the variety his role offers.

He added: "Being in direct contact with the customers is something I really enjoy.

"I also appreciate the variety of my role and the fact that each day is different meaning I always learn new things.

"Everyone I have met and everyone I work with has been very friendly and welcoming, as well as supportive and ready to help."

Suzie Hewitt, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: "We're thrilled that Luca has joined the team at Royal Victoria Court.

"He's settled in extremely well and his positive attitude and eagerness to learn will see him fly through his training.

"I look forward to seeing all he achieves in his role and wish him and everyone else at Royal Victoria Court the best of luck going forward."