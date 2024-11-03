The three-bedroom property in Cross Street has been listed by YOPA at £325,000.

“With stunning character features, a large garden with an original Roman well and a large attic conversion, this is an ideal home, steeped in history,” says the listing.

The house has a solid timber door and timber clad walls with a feature open fireplace that has a grate and stone fire breast with timber mantle.

(Image: Rightmove)

The kitchen leads to a conservatory and a downstairs toilet while the lounge has exposed stone walls and beams with a spiral staircase to the first floor.

Upstairs is a master bedroom with three Georgia box sash windows and built-in wardrobes, a second bedroom and a family bathroom.

The spiral staircase continues up to the attic conversion where there is a third bedroom with Velux roof lights.

There is a large garden with patio area, an original Roman stone well with steel grate and a large workshop that has power and lighting.