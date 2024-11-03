A GRADE two listed Caerleon cottage originally built in 1704 with a spiral staircase and Roman well has been put up for sale.
The three-bedroom property in Cross Street has been listed by YOPA at £325,000.
“With stunning character features, a large garden with an original Roman well and a large attic conversion, this is an ideal home, steeped in history,” says the listing.
The house has a solid timber door and timber clad walls with a feature open fireplace that has a grate and stone fire breast with timber mantle.
The kitchen leads to a conservatory and a downstairs toilet while the lounge has exposed stone walls and beams with a spiral staircase to the first floor.
Upstairs is a master bedroom with three Georgia box sash windows and built-in wardrobes, a second bedroom and a family bathroom.
The spiral staircase continues up to the attic conversion where there is a third bedroom with Velux roof lights.
There is a large garden with patio area, an original Roman stone well with steel grate and a large workshop that has power and lighting.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel