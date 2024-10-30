The pupils from Blaenavon, Garnteg, Cwmffrwdoer, and Woodlands Community primary schools took part in the event to mark Black History Month.

Their creative work was showcased at the Parkway Hotel in Cwmbran as part of an event celebrating the contribution of the Windrush generation.

This event culminated in a special evening for guests from the Windrush community, members of other diverse communities, and local representatives.

Councillor Sean Wharton, who was the brainchild of the Torfaen Windrush Day, said: "The Windrush through the arts event gave children the opportunity to research a generation who, whilst experiencing extreme difficulty, including racism, contributed to repairing the UK after the war and continue to positively contribute to our community today."

Cllr Wharton described the evening as a 'huge success' and expressed the council's intention to make it an annual occurrence.

The event also featured a steel band, gospel choir, a historical presentation on rum, and music and poetry from the Children's Laureate.

Maurice Spring was honoured with the Chris Campbell award for his contribution to charity and his work on TV and film, which has raised the visibility of the Windrush generation.

Leader of Torfaen Council, Councillor Anthony Hunt, said: "This event was a great opportunity for our communities to come together, to challenge discrimination and to celebrate where we live, recognising our shared and individual histories.

"It was an honour to spend time together, and focus on the contribution the Windrush generation have made, to the fabric of our nation, to our public services, to our communities and to our economy."

The children who participated in the event expressed their enthusiasm about the opportunity to learn and create.

Naomi from Blaenavon World Heritage Primary School said: "We made up our own poems about the ship's journey and put them on a computer."

Keaton said: "I learnt how the Windrush generation helped during World War II, which we've been learning about in school."

The event was organised by Cwmbran Community Council, with the help of a £3,000 Community Cohesion Grant.