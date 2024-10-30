Residents were expected to receive the new bags, intended for the collection of plastics, cans, tins, and cartons, throughout November.

Torfaen County Borough Council has stated that a guide detailing all recyclable items in the area will be delivered with the new bags.

When the new bags arrive, glass, paper, batteries, and textiles should still be placed in the black boxes.

The red bags, which will be collected weekly, along with black boxes, cardboard bags, and food waste caddies, are designed to reduce contamination.

This aims to enhance both the quality and quantity of recycling.

The new bags will also help to ensure more efficient collections, as their contents can be loaded into the same compartment on recycling vehicles.

The council says that the velcro lids will also help prevent litter being blown in the wind.