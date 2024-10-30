The distribution of new red recycling bags in Torfaen has been affected by supply chain disruptions.
Residents were expected to receive the new bags, intended for the collection of plastics, cans, tins, and cartons, throughout November.
Torfaen County Borough Council has stated that a guide detailing all recyclable items in the area will be delivered with the new bags.
When the new bags arrive, glass, paper, batteries, and textiles should still be placed in the black boxes.
The red bags, which will be collected weekly, along with black boxes, cardboard bags, and food waste caddies, are designed to reduce contamination.
This aims to enhance both the quality and quantity of recycling.
The new bags will also help to ensure more efficient collections, as their contents can be loaded into the same compartment on recycling vehicles.
The council says that the velcro lids will also help prevent litter being blown in the wind.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel