Omaze's Great Escape House Draw promises the winner a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Powys, along with £50,000 in cash.

The contemporary house boasts a terrace overlooking four acres of private meadowland and comes mortgage-free with all fees covered.

The draw is part of a fundraising effort for Scouts, with a minimum donation of £1,000,000 guaranteed.

James Oakes, chief international officer at Omaze, said: "Everyone at Omaze is very excited to be offering our first home in Wales.

"By offering this stunning rural retreat, along with £50,000 in cash, Omaze gives people the chance to win a life-changing prize, whilst also raising money for charities, such as Scouts."

The 1,300 square foot property features a living area with oak floorboards and a cosy log-burning stove, a kitchen with a solid wood countertop, and a main bedroom with vaulted ceiling windows and a traditional wood burner.

Two guest bedrooms and a mezzanine study complete the home.

An air source heat pump provides hot water and zoned underfloor heating.

The funds raised will support Scouts' work with young people, particularly in areas of deprivation.

Part of the guaranteed £1,000,000 donation could help create 1,200 new Squirrels places.

Omaze has raised more than £60 million for UK causes.

Entries for the Omaze Great Escape House Draw, Wales, are open on the Omaze website until November 10, 2024.

The draw is open to UK residents over 18, with no purchase necessary to enter.