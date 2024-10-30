Monlife Museums held a private viewing of its new exhibition, 'What Makes Monmouth, Monmouth', on October 15.

This was attended by participants, residents, councillors, and funders from the National Lottery Heritage-funded project, Dynamic Collections: Opening the Box.

The exhibition was co-curated with input from the community and reflects what they think about Monmouth's identity and the elements that define the town.

As part of the project, participants selected two objects from the Monmouth Museum's collection that resonate with them and provided personal stories and memories related to these objects.

The private viewing allowed participants to see their selected objects and stories on display.

Alongside the Shire Hall exhibition, there is a pop-up exhibition of 'What makes Monmouth, Monmouth', which contains other objects chosen by each participant and their story.

Having already been at Monmouth Library, Leisure Centre and Comprehensive School, it is at St James' Community Hall in Wyesham until November 8, when it will move to Bridges Centre after the New Year.

Councillor Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for equalities and engagement, said: "This exhibition is bringing the history of Monmouth and surrounding areas to life, allowing all visitors, local or tourist, to learn more about the fascinating history of the local area.

"Working with the volunteers, museum staff are able to keep local history alive by showcasing the historical items that local people feel are important."

The exhibition can also be accessed online via Monlife Collections' website.