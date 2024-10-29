SOUTH WALES POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing 30-year-old man. 

Ashley, 30, is missing from Waun-Wen Road in Swansea and was last seen at 11am on October 29 on Carmarthen Road.

If you have any information, please contact South Wales Police quoting the reference 2400360195.

You can contact South Wales Police using their live chatonline or by calling 101.