SOUTH WALES POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing 30-year-old man.
Ashley, 30, is missing from Waun-Wen Road in Swansea and was last seen at 11am on October 29 on Carmarthen Road.
If you have any information, please contact South Wales Police quoting the reference 2400360195.
You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.
Help Us Find | Ashley Nightingale, 30, missing from #WaunWen, #Swansea.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) October 29, 2024
Ashley was last seen at 11am this morning (Tuesday October 29) on Carmarthen Road.
If you have seen Ashley, or have any information to help find him, please contact us quoting 2400360195. pic.twitter.com/pW8tbwpYEN
