Councillors in Monmouthshire have agreed to raise awareness of animal welfare charity the RSPCA’s Bang Out of Order campaign which highlights how pets, horses and livestock are affected by fireworks.

They also highlighted the impact on people including those who may have sensory or mental health conditions and have agreed to write to the UK Government urging it to reduce the maximum noise level of fireworks sold to the public for private displays to 90 decibles, from 120.

Labour councillor for the Cantref ward, near Abergavenny, Sara Burch said it is unnecessary for households to have their own displays.

“I don’t think there’s any need for anyone to have back garden displays,” said Cllr Burch: “In every town in Monmouthshire, I think, and in many villages, we have well organised public ones such as the one that takes place in Abergavenny organised by volunteers in Belgrave Park. I know it’s something people look forward to greatly.”

She also said the park holds an earlier “quieter” display for young children and “people who don’t like bangers” and said there are also other alternatives such as the lantern parade in Tintern: “There’s lots of opportunities for people to celebrate with lights at this time of year that don’t cause a risk to animals in the way the sale of fireworks do.”

Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby praised the Tintern event, which she had attended, and said the motion isn’t about stopping displays but was an opportunity for the council to show how they can be more inclusive.

The motion was proposed by Green Independent member for Usk and Llanbadoc Meirion Howells who said the RSPCA has found public support for its proposals and he wanted the council to use its social media channels to promote it.

Independent member for Llanelly Hill, Simon Howarth, suggested the council should ask those applying to it for temporary event licences if they intend holding a fireworks display.

He said: “I have a venue in my area that is a right nuisance, you can put up with the music, depending on what they are playing, but then there’s the fireworks.”