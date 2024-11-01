KALLUM HOPKINS, 20, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after pleading guilty to withholding information to obtain motor insurance on July 21.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

IAN LANE, 51, of Attlee Road, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on St Lukes Road, Pontypool on October 9.

He was fined £161 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £64 surcharge.

ROBERT COLLINS, 24, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist, Abergavenny was ordered to pay £300 compensation after he admitted damaging a living room window on June 8.

He must pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

DANIEL VAN, 47, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for 15 months after pleading guilty to causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress in Ystrad Mynach on May 10.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW WHEELER, 62, of Afon Mead, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 Western Avenue, Cardiff on July 18, 2023.

He must pay £400 in a fine and a surcharge.

GERAINT HARLEY, 49, of Risca Road, Cross Keys, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after pleading guilty to possession of heroin on June 15, 2023.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

LAHRNE DOBBS, 35 of Bluebell Drive, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £527 in compensation and a fine after he admitted damaging a mobile phone and a back door belonging to Monmouthshire Housing in Caldicot last Boxing Day.