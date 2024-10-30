A MAN has been charged with strangling and raping a woman.
Jamie O’Gorman, 32, of High Street, Blaina appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of rape and intentional strangulation this month.
He also faces an allegation of intimidating a witness.
The defendant did not enter any pleas.
O’Gorman is due to appear before the crown court on November 25.
He was remanded in custody.
