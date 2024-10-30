POLICE are appealing to find a woman in her 20s who has been reported as missing.
Sophie Hurn, 25, was last seen in Rhymney on the afternoon of Tuesday 29 October.
She was last seen wearing black leggings or jeans, a white t-shirt, a black coat and trainers.
Sophie is described as white, around 5ft 5” tall and of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair that has been dyed with a pink tinge.
She has links to southwest England, in particular the Bath area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400360328.
Sophie is also urged to get in touch with the police.
