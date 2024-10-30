Sophie Hurn, 25, was last seen in Rhymney on the afternoon of Tuesday 29 October.

She was last seen wearing black leggings or jeans, a white t-shirt, a black coat and trainers.

Sophie is described as white, around 5ft 5” tall and of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair that has been dyed with a pink tinge.

She has links to southwest England, in particular the Bath area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400360328.

Sophie is also urged to get in touch with the police.