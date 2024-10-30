Pontypool Indoor Market is the go-to destination for food lovers this November, as the popular Street Food Saturdays continue to draw impressive crowds.

Since launching in September, these events have become a haven for culinary enthusiasts eager to explore a diverse array of street food delights.

Local resident Tom Hayward, 33, shares his enthusiasm: “The events have been fantastic! The food is genuinely delicious, and it's great to have such quality right on our doorstep. Plus, it’s a wonderful way to support our local community.”

With an exciting roster of vendors lined up, Pontypool Indoor Market invites you to join them for the following upcoming dates:

Saturday, 2 November: Cracklin/Pwdin – Indulge in comfort food classics, featuring sausage, toasties, potato skins, and desserts. 10PM - 4PM

Saturday, 9 November: Three Gizas – Savor the rich, aromatic flavors of Egyptian-inspired street food. 12PM - 4PM

Saturday, 23 November: Ychafi – Enjoy hearty pulled meats, delicious sandwiches, and loaded trays that promise a feast for the senses. 12PM - 4PM

Saturday, 30 November: Fire and Flank – A must-visit for steak and chip lovers! 12PM - 4PM

Don’t miss your chance to support local vendors and experience the vibrant culinary scene of Pontypool.

Councillor Joanne Gauden, Executive Member for Economy, Skills and Regeneration, said: “Street Food Saturdays have become a fantastic highlight for our community, bringing people together over great food.

“We're proud to showcase the creativity and diversity of local vendors, and we can’t wait to see even more visitors enjoying these vibrant events.

"We look forward to welcoming even more visitors in the weeks ahead.”

Stay updated on stall holders and events by following Pontypool Indoor Market on Facebook and Instagram.

The Street Food Saturdays are part of the Town Centre events initiative, supported by a £50,000 investment from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for 2024/25.