British reggae band UB40, featuring Ali Campbell, will be making their Cardiff Castle debut next summer.
Ali Campbell will bring his reggae magic to TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Sunday, June 29.The band will be joined on the night by special guests Bitty McLean and Pato Banton.
Ali Campbell, UB40s original lead singer, said: He said: “I think I’ve got the best reggae band in the world. They are all seasoned musicians, who have spent all their lives in professional bands, and I feel so confident with them."
With a legacy spanning more than 45 years, fans can expect a night filled with timeless classics that is sure to be unforgettable.
The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.
The venue will also see the likes of Fontaines DC, Alanis Morissette, Elbow, Sting and The Script next summer with more announcements to come.
Fans can access the pre sale from 10am on Thursday, October 31 at bit.ly/ub40cardiff25.
General sale via the Ticketmaster and Depotlive websites starts at 10am on Friday, November 1.
