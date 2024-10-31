The trust has given this advice:

When stepping out in costume, choose brightly coloured clothing or add reflective tape to your attire to enhance visibility, especially if you are walking near roads.



Carry a torch or use your phone's torch feature to illuminate your path if it is dark.



Ensure young children are accompanied by a responsible adult while trick-or-treating.



Stick to well-lit neighbourhoods, avoiding poorly lit or unfamiliar areas.



Motorists should exercise extra caution on Hallowe'en, anticipating an increased number of pedestrians, especially in residential areas.



Instead of traditional candles, use battery-operated LED lights to illuminate your carved pumpkins and decorations, eliminating the risk of open flames.



Choose non-toxic make-up or face paint instead of masks, allowing for better visibility and easier breathing while preserving the essence of your costume.

Be careful not to frighten vulnerable people, especially the elderly.

