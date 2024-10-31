Jon Bridge has been in charge at the Cardiff brewery for four years and led the business from its perilous position during the Covid pandemic to the debt-free business it is today.

The newly appointed managing director Nick Payne will take the helm in January 2025.

Mr Bridge said: “It has been an incredible journey and privilege leading this iconic Welsh brand and working with such a talented team, both past and present.

“I am confident that I’m leaving the brewery in excellent financial health and with Nick taking the reins, it’s in a superb position to build for the future. I look forward to seeing Brains brewery and its beer brands expand and thrive.”

Richard Westwood, chairman of SA Brain & Company, said: "Jon has been integral to the resurgence of Brains Brewery. His commercial acumen and strong strategic leadership have been paramount to the brewery’s continued success.

"As an authentic, people-centric business leader, Jon is recognised for his integrity, transparency, and pragmatic approach. His unwavering ethical foundation has consistently impressed me."

Nick Payne joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in the brewing and beverage industry. Most recently, Nick served as the managing director at Cygnet Gin. Prior to his role at Cygnet, Nick has also held roles with Budweiser Budvar UK Limited, Brewdog and Marston’s.

He said: “I am really excited to be joining Brains at such an important time in its journey. I have fond memories of stepping off the train as a child and smelling the hops, enjoying match day pints of SA with friends in Cardiff’s best pubs and more recently sharing a pint of The Rev James over Sunday lunch with family and friends nationwide."