In Wales 33 per cent of those aged 65-plus say they are in good health - 222,967 people out of 665,805. Twenty per cent said they said they were in bad health - 133,060.

The research by retirement experts at Audley Villages analysed data from the Office for National Statistics to identify the healthiest regions in the UK for retirees.

The South East was the healthiest region with 37 per cent of its residents aged 65 and over rating their health as ‘good’.

The South West came second with 36 per cent saying they were in good health.

Emma Robinson, health and wellness director at Audley Villages, said: "Staying active is key to both physical and mental health in retirement. It helps release endorphins that boost your mood, reduce stress, and combat depression.

"Beyond the mental perks, regular exercise strengthens your heart, muscles, and bones. For those with mobility limitations, chair exercises and water workouts are perfect low-impact options to stay moving and feeling great.”

