The exhibitions is devoted to the history of pubs in Newport dating from the mid-1990s to the present day.

Names such as ‘The Engineers Arms’ in Baneswell, ‘The Golden Hart’ in Mariners Green, ‘The King’ in Somerton, ‘The Cambrian’ in Pill may still resonate with those who knew them before they succumbed to redevelopment, still stand empty or were demolished altogether.

Taken by American photographer John Briggs they were first used to illustrate ‘The Pubs of Newport’ by Newport author Alan Roderick which was published in 1997.

Mr Briggs has continued to photograph others since then and complemented his archival black and white photographs with more recent colour images.

This is the first time that they, about 50 in all, have been shown as gallery prints.

For many, the exhibition will be a bit of nostalgia, but for all it provides a fascinating look at important part of Newport’s history.

The exhibition is open from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until November 25 at the Cwtsh, Stow Hill, near the Handpost.