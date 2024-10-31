Leasing experts, Hippo Leasing, analysed Google search data to understand the extent of driving anxiety in the UK and its causes.

The study revealed that one in 12 Brits - about 8.36 per cent of the population - experience significant fear or anxiety related to driving.

These are often triggered by past traumatic events, such as accidents, or the fear of losing control on the road.

Other factors include the UK's narrow roads, complex roundabouts, and challenging driving conditions, as well as pre-existing anxiety disorders, all of which can heighten driving-related anxiety.

Swansea came top with 44 per cent of its population searching for terms related to driving anxiety. Wrexham followed with 40 per cent.

Dr Carolyne Keenan, a registered psychologist, said: "Driving anxiety or fear of driving, including specific phobias like amaxophobia (fear of being in a vehicle) and vehophobia (fear of driving), often stems from a combination of past experiences, cognitive factors, and a heightened sense of vulnerability.

“It is a big responsibility to be in charge of such a large piece of machinery, and that can feel overwhelming."