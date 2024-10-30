Gwent Police attended a report of an assault near the bus stop in Cwmbran town centre at around 5.40pm on Saturday (October 26).

Officers were called to the scene alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

An 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, and a 14-year-old girl from Newport was later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent under section 18 of the Offences against the Person Act 1861.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of an assault near the bus stop in Cwmbran town centre at around 5.40pm on Saturday, October 26.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"An 11-year-old girl from Cwmbran was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

"A 14-year-old girl from Newport was later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. She has since been released on police bail."