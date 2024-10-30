Thug Corey Webb, 28, from Cwmbran asked his former partner, “You think I won’t kill you?” before he pinned her down and started choking her.

He had turned up at her home when he was “intoxicated” before he brutally attacked the woman.

She confessed that she thought he was going to kill her.

Sol Hartley, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “He started to push her around before he grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the floor.

“The defendant, asked her, ‘You think I won’t kill you?’

“He then pinned her down and started to strangle her.

“She wasn’t able to breath properly – she thought she was going to die.

“The victim said she recalls having a panic attack. She thought he was trying his hardest to hurt her.”

Webb suddenly stopped choking her and left.

The woman went to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment.

In a victim personal statement she revealed: “This moment has changed my life.

“It makes me physically ill to think about it and I’m embarrassed to tell people what happened.

“I couldn’t swallow properly for a time.”

She added: “I don’t hate him but I think he genuinely needs help.

“He had told me that he loved me and cared about me.”

Webb, of Stour Court, Thornhill pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

The offences took place in Cwmbran in May this year.

The defendant has previous convictions for 28 offences, including many for violence, stretching back to 2014.

He has offences of ABH, battery, assaulting an emergency worker, harassment and assaulting a constable, on his record.

It was heard in mitigation that Webb had pleaded guilty and was remorseful for his actions.

The judge, Recorder David Harris, told the defendant that his offending was so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence could be justified.

Webb was jailed for 27 months and told he would serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.

He was made the subject of a restraining order not to contact his victim.

That court order will last for the next five years.

Webb will also have to pay a £228 surcharge.