Welsh Government cabinet secretary for housing and local government Jayne Bryant recently visited the town to see how the more than £350,000 provided from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme was supporting the commissioning of the Caerphilly Vision 2035 Placemaking Plan and bring together the necessary skills and expertise to help deliver a range of projects.

Caerphilly ‘fantastic example’ of town centre revitalisation (Image: Submitted) Ms Bryant said: “Caerphilly is truly a fantastic example of how local authorities can utilise our Transforming Towns Programme to revitalise town and city centres and create a sense of place for their communities.

“Our investment has helped Caerphilly retain a town centre market provision with the opening of Ffos Caerffili, encouraging more footfall and active travel in the area.

“I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to provide full funding for the commissioning of the Placemaking Plan which support so many other worthwhile projects in Caerphilly.”

She visited a number of projects which are receiving support from Transforming Towns support, including the development of a commercial block of flats on Pentrebane Street.

The project proposal is to acquire and redevelop the buildings to provide a mixed-use development comprising of healthy, energy efficient homes, business incubator and event space and live/work units.

Caerphilly ‘fantastic example’ of town centre revitalisation (Image: Submitted) Ms Bryant, who is MS for Newport West, said: “Regeneration requires a partnership approach and I’m excited to seeing how our town centre partners continue to utilise the funding to strategically develop and regenerate their communities to create vibrant highstreets and long-term sustainable growth.”

The Caerphilly 2035 Placemaking Plan outlines bold and ambitious plans to enhance and regenerate the area of Caerphilly and Caerphilly County Borough Council has received significant investment from the Welsh Government to identify opportunities encourage growth and improve their town centre offer.