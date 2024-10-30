McDonalds have launched a public appeal about their proposals for a new location at the Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate.

The consultation period is from October 24 until November 7, with an in-person consultation period happening today [Wednesday, October 30] at Chepstow Rugby Club from 2pm to 7pm.

Chepstow Town Council have encouraged local residents to participate and share their views on the proposed developments.

McDonald’s is consulting on proposals to build on vacant land at Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate.

The proposals would see a modern purpose-built drive-thru restaurant built. The development comprises of a modern freestanding single-storey McDonald’s restaurant and accompanying drive-thru lane, car parking, and other associated works, including customer order displays.

The two-acre site includes footpaths, patio, and bespoke landscaping design.

The development will also include 45 general car parking spaces, including two accessible bays, two with electric vehicle charging points and an additional two motorbike spaces.

The new restaurant will be franchised and will support our programme of community sponsorship and volunteering in Chepstow.

If approved, the new restaurant will deliver £5 million investment into Chepstow.

This restaurant would deliver £60,000 per annum in business rates for the Welsh Government, helping to fund services across Wales.

The new drive-thru restaurant will create approximately 120 new jobs in a range of full and part-time positions, in addition to the 180,000 people already employed by McDonald’s across the UK and Ireland.

The team will undertake a minimum of three daily litter picks to collect all litter in the vicinity of the site, not just McDonald’s packaging.

The restaurant would be accessed by vehicle from Loverose Way, just off the M48, and accessible via the A466 too.

Pedestrian access to the restaurant would be provided via an underpass that links Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate to the Bulwark area.

As part of the plans McDonald’s is proposing that the stretch from the underpass to the site is illuminated. This will ensure that pedestrians can access the site conveniently and safely.

The existing pathway, which currently runs through the site, will be carefully rerouted whilst still maintaining pedestrian access through the site.

The shared cycle and footpath around the site would also undergo general improvements.

You can either attend the in person consultation today or give feedback directly via their website here.