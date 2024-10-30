Officers are investigating the circumstances of a one-car crash that happened at around 3.30pm on Friday, September 20.

The appeal has been launched now as it is believed there may have been witnesses to the incident who left the scene before officers arrived.

A blue Citroen C1 was reportedly involved in a collision in Foxes Lane at the junction near the B4251, near Blackwood, which resulted in the car being found overturned in a ditch.

The occupants of the car were taken to hospital for treatment, their injuries were not life threatening or life changing.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Pontllanfraith, was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle dangerous, in charge of a vehicle with a proportion of specified drug above a specified limit and attempted murder.

The woman has been released on police bail.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We appreciate that the collision took place in September, but it is now believed that there were witnesses to the collision that had left the scene before our officers arrived. It is thought that they helped the occupants of the car after the collision.

"We're asking anyone who may have seen the collision to contact us on 101, via the website, or by messaging us on social media and quote log reference 2400315443."