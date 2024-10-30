EMERGENCY services were called to a concern for safety for a woman by the river in Newport late on Tuesday night.
Four crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at Clarence Place in Newport at approximately 9.20pm on Tuesday, October 29.
Crews, appliances and a specialist rescue tenders were used to help remove the female to a place of safety using a rescue tender crane, walkways and a stretcher.
A spokesperson from South Wales Fire and Rescue said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 9.20pm on Tuesday, October 29, to reports of a female by the river at Clarence Place, Newport.
"Crews, appliances and specialist rescue tenders from Malpas, Barry, Cardiff Central and Maindee attended the scene and removed the female to place of safety, using a rescue tender crane, walkways and stretcher.
"A stop message was received at 10.46pm."
