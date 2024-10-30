Four crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at Clarence Place in Newport at approximately 9.20pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Crews, appliances and a specialist rescue tenders were used to help remove the female to a place of safety using a rescue tender crane, walkways and a stretcher.

A spokesperson from South Wales Fire and Rescue said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 9.20pm on Tuesday, October 29, to reports of a female by the river at Clarence Place, Newport.

"A stop message was received at 10.46pm."