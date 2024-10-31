Two Gwent Indian restaurants have won at the National Curry Awards, which honoured talent in the curry industry at an event at the House of Lords.
Tamarind Indian Restaurant and Bar, St Dials, Cwmbran, won the Restaurant of the Year, Cwmbran Award 2024, while The Three Mughals, Rogerstone, took home the
Restaurant of the Year, Gwent Award 2024.
The awards celebrated the UK’s curry industry and its unsung heroes for their hard work and contributions to culinary excellence and cultural heritage at the annual ceremony hosted at the House of Lords for the fifth year running.
Another South Wales winner was 1988 Indian Restaurant, Sully, which took home the Indian Restaurant of the Year, South Wales Award 2024.
The Lord Mayor of Westminster City Cllr Robert Rigby; Esther McVey MP; Andrew Ranger MP; Julia Buckley MP and Lincoln Jopp MP were among the guests at the event.
Cllr Rigby said: “It is wonderful to see the NCA recognise the hard work of all those who bring such us exquisite food, and to see the NCA’s own hard work inspiring new generations to help keep the UK’s curry and Asian catering industries thriving for many centuries more.”
The Asian catering industry is valued at approximately £4 to £5 billion and employs between 80,000 and 100,000 workers. It has faced a significant decline, mainly due to the shortage of skilled workers and a lack of investment in training.
The awards aims to aid the encouragement of new generations to become more inspired and involved within this industry again.
The event was organised by Ahad Chowdhury, with Eurofoods Group, Work Permit Cloud and PayTap as sponsors.
