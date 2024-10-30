South Wales Argus
Car fire causes congestion carnage on M4 heading to Newport

Car fire causes 40 minutes of delay on M4 heading to Newport

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • A car fire has caused 40 minutes of delay on the M4 eastbound heading towards Newport from Cardiff Gate
  • The incident happened between J32 and J30 of the M4 eastbound
  • Lanes had been closed but have since been reopened

