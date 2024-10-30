Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate 29-year-old Aaron Preece, from the New Tredegar area.

He has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Preece received a prison sentence of three years and four months, for actual bodily harm, at Coventry Magistrates Court in March 2023.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 2400356287, or direct message the force on Facebook or X.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.