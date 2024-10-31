Haberdashers' Monmouth Prep School's head of prep, Neil Shaw, said: "We are very proud to become a Microsoft Showcase School, the first Haberdashers’ school to receive this global status. Through our innovative approach to digital learning, we are transforming our teaching and learning environment."



Mr Shaw said: “The use of technology is empowering our students to change the way they learn, to take responsibility and ownership of their learning pathways whilst becoming members of a global community.”

Students at the school are equipped from a young age with digital skills which will serve them well throughout their education and into their careers.

Mr Shaw said: "We are preparing our children to be global citizens of the future, innovative creators and critical thinkers. We have invested heavily in training for staff and access to technology for our students, and we are now in a position to harness the power of Microsoft Innovative Education and look forward to reaping the rewards."