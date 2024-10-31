In an open letter to both governments the Western Gateway Secretariat has asked them 'to take the brakes off Britain and let us do our part to drive UK growth'.

Among signatories of the letter were Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council, and

Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, leader of Monmouthshire County Council and chairman of the Cardiff Capital Region.

Reaching from Swindon to St David’s in Pembrokeshire, the Western Gateway is home to 4.8 million people, across two countries with a £129 billion economy, and 2.6 million jobs.

The letter said: "We are a dynamic area with leading industries in green energy, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, fintech, and creative industries. Our area’s potential for growth is unmatched and we are forecast to grow faster than any UK region outside London and strengthen the Union. We’re already a self-starting success but we want to, and can, do more.

"That’s why the Western Gateway Partnership convened and led a collaboration of business, industry, academics and local authorities to create an evidence-based Plan for Sustainable Growth. With this plan, we will build on our strengths and success to add a minimum of £11bn of GVA per annum to the UK economy.

"At little to no additional cost to the Exchequer, the asks in our Plan for Sustainable Growth, represent a genuine win-win for this area and the wider economy.

"We call on you as government’s in England and Wales to commit to working with the Western Gateway Partnership, over the next five years, to deliver on the asks in the attached Plan for Sustainable Growth and unleash our area’s potential to drive economic success across the UK."





