The company has numerous sites from Ebbw Vale to Cardiff, while Persimmon Direct is a groundworks-arm operating across Persimmon-led sites in Wales.

The new FD Nick Jones will be responsible for ensuring that the businesses produce timely and accurate financial information, driving sustainable growth and aiding both businesses with improvements across all metrics.

Mr Jones has more than 30 years experience in the construction industry and has joined the business after 11 years at ISG Construction Ltd.

Mr Jones said: “It is an exciting time for Persimmon as we continue to deliver on our industry-leading financial ambitions and high-quality homes for local people across South Wales.

“So, I am delighted to be joining the business and look forward to working with the teams to build on their strong progress at both Persimmon Direct and the East Wales region.”

Jon Knowles, Persimmon’s regional finance director for Central and Wales, said: "Nick’s extensive experience in the construction industry will be an invaluable asset to Persimmon, and a welcome addition to our dedicated team as we continue to deliver high quality homes for local people across South Wales.”